Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Friday League bowling

October 15, 2018

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club’s Friday Bowling League began its season on Oct. 12.

Team 12 (Chet Grygorcewicz, Mike Cazzolla, Hank Giannini, George Chiodo) is alone in first place with 14 points.

Team 4 (Lou Rybar, Bob Tomasko, Bob Fleming, Gerry Cordone) and Team 6 (Beecher Taylor, Peter Hristov, Lou Viglione, Bob Gregory) are two points behind in second place.

The high individual scratch game of 243 was bowled by Rich Schwam.

George Chiodo bowled the three game scratch series of 629.

Bob Sadowski bowled the high individual game with handicap (271) and the series with handicap (710).

Team 15 (Mark Paskus, Bob Wolfe, Dave Farrington, Ron Fitzsimons) set new league season-high’s on scratch series with 2050 and the series with handicap of 2692.

