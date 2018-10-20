Trumbull Times

Trumbull resident recognized by Women’s Business Development Council

By Julie Miller on October 20, 2018 in Business, Lead News ·

Trumbull resident Andrea Greene, founder of Connecticut Cookie Company, was recognized by the Women’s Business Development Council during its annual gala luncheon held at the Greenwich Hyatt Regency. Thirteen women-owned companies and the women who run them, including Greene, were chosen to receive The Women Rising Award in recognition of their entrepreneurial excellence, business success, business innovation, community impact and leadership abilities.

