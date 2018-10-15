Trumbull Times

Gypsy Funk Squad performs Oct. 21

By Julie Miller on October 15, 2018 in Community, Lead News ·

The Trumbull Arts Commission will present the Gypsy Funk Squad and belly dancers on Sunday, Oct. 21, at 1 p.m., at the Center at 23 Priscilla Place, in Trumbull.

Gypsy Funk Squad plays a mix of classic belly dance songs from Turkey, Armenia, Egypt, The Balkans, Greece, Israel, Lebanon, and other points in the Middle East, and also revamped rock tunes and original surprises … done belly dance style.

Also showcasing two belly dancers from New York City.

Cabaret seating, bring your own refreshments.

Tickets are $5. Call 203-452-5065 to reserve.

