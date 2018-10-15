Obituary: Stephen Ahern, of Trumbull

Stephen Ahern, of Trumbull, passed away, October 13, 2018. Mr. Ahern was born in Brooklyn, NY to the late Leonard and Margaret Ahern. He graduated from Seton Hall University in New Jersey and worked in Marketing/Sales for the Olin Corp for 40 years.

He was generous with his time, volunteering at the Merton House in Bridgeport, driving cancer patients to appointments and coaching basketball at St. Catherine of Siena School for many years. He enjoyed playing tennis and golf with his friends and family. He loved to travel and explore the world with his “beautiful bride.” He enjoyed attending all his children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events. He was a die hard Mets fan. A kind, humble and gentle man who was a friend to all.

He is survived by the “love of his life,” his beloved wife of 61 years Rosemary (Abbate) Ahern; four devoted children L. Stephen and his wife Eileen Ahern, Richard C. and his wife Nancy Ahern, Mary Kay and her husband James Wynn and Janet and her husband Robert Singer; his loving brother Robert and his wife Betty Ahern; seven cherished grandchildren Stephen Wynn, Bryan Wynn and his wife Katherine Ruhl, Danny Wynn, Laura Ahern, Kevin Ahern, Emily Ahern and Michael Singer;his precious great-granddaughter Caroline Wynn and his sister-in-law Peggy Ahern. He was predeceased by his brother John Ahern.

Friends are invited to attend his funeral services on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. directly at St. Stephen’s Church, 6948 Main St., Trumbull for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment to follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Friends may call on Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. at the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 5 Brookside Dr. Wallingford, CT 06492. To leave an online condolence, please visit mullinsfh.com.