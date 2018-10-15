Trumbull Times

Girls swimming and diving: Trumbull defeats Norwalk/McMahon

By Trumbull Times on October 15, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Trumbull High’s girls swimming and diving team defeated Norwalk/McMahon, 100-80.

Coach Bill Strickland’s Eagles will visit Fairfield Ludlowe today at 4 at Fairfield University.

Katelyn Cerulli won the diving competition with a score of 224.50.

Mia Zajac and Lauren Walsh each took home two individual firsts.

The 200 medley relay team of Mia Zajac, Lauren Walsh, Ashleigh Piro and Regan Ryan opened the meet by taking first with a time of 1:54.09.

Julia Nevins was second, Karina Walsh third and Blake Asaro fifth in the 200 freestyle.

Lauren Walsh won the 200 individual medley and Piro was second.

Zajac and Ryan were the top two finishers in the 50 freestyle.

Ryan (first), Piro (second) and Jackie Dale (fifth) earned team points in the 100 butterfly.

Zajac won the 100 freestyle and Norah Hampford took fifth.

Karina Walsh was second and Anna Haydostian was fourth in the 500 freestyle.

Trumbull was first and third in the 200 freestyle relay.

Nevins, Ryan, Zajac and Lauren Walsh won with a time of 1:43.02.

Soumya Ganti, Erin Racicot, Karissa Deli Carpini and Karina Walsh finished in 1:52.09.

Haydostian placed third, Hampford fourth and Dale fifth in the 100 backstroke.

Lauren Walsh won the 100 breaststroke, with Nevins third and Asaro fifth.

Piro, Karina Walsh, Dale and Nevins took second in the 400 freestyle relay.

 

Related posts:

  1. Girls swimming: Trumbull relay sets record at Class LL meet
  2. Wrestling: Trumbull defeats Stamford Knights
  3. Field hockey: Trumbull Eagles defeat Westhill High
  4. Girls volleyball: Trumbull sweeps Norwalk Bears

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Did I Say That? Horoscopes and diet trends Next Post Obituary: Stephen Ahern, of Trumbull
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress