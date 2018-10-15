Girls swimming and diving: Trumbull defeats Norwalk/McMahon

Trumbull High’s girls swimming and diving team defeated Norwalk/McMahon, 100-80.

Coach Bill Strickland’s Eagles will visit Fairfield Ludlowe today at 4 at Fairfield University.

Katelyn Cerulli won the diving competition with a score of 224.50.

Mia Zajac and Lauren Walsh each took home two individual firsts.

The 200 medley relay team of Mia Zajac, Lauren Walsh, Ashleigh Piro and Regan Ryan opened the meet by taking first with a time of 1:54.09.

Julia Nevins was second, Karina Walsh third and Blake Asaro fifth in the 200 freestyle.

Lauren Walsh won the 200 individual medley and Piro was second.

Zajac and Ryan were the top two finishers in the 50 freestyle.

Ryan (first), Piro (second) and Jackie Dale (fifth) earned team points in the 100 butterfly.

Zajac won the 100 freestyle and Norah Hampford took fifth.

Karina Walsh was second and Anna Haydostian was fourth in the 500 freestyle.

Trumbull was first and third in the 200 freestyle relay.

Nevins, Ryan, Zajac and Lauren Walsh won with a time of 1:43.02.

Soumya Ganti, Erin Racicot, Karissa Deli Carpini and Karina Walsh finished in 1:52.09.

Haydostian placed third, Hampford fourth and Dale fifth in the 100 backstroke.

Lauren Walsh won the 100 breaststroke, with Nevins third and Asaro fifth.

Piro, Karina Walsh, Dale and Nevins took second in the 400 freestyle relay.