Letter — Moore is a passionate advocate

To the Editor:

I wish to offer this letter in enthusiastic support of Marilyn Moore, who is running for re-election to the Connecticut State Senate.

I met Senator Moore two years ago, when I first moved to Stern Village, but Senator Moore has been an integral part of our Stern Village Community for several years. Prior to becoming a state senator, Marilyn and her organization, The Witness Project, visited our residents to discuss the importance of breast cancer screening. As our senator, she has continued to work tirelessly for our residents and is passionate about providing safe, sanitary, and affordable housing for those who need it.

Senator Moore not only cares deeply about the residents of Stern Village, she is also a passionate advocate for all of her constituents, including the more vulnerable among us, such as young children, teens, low income families, and the elderly.

Senator Moore is a person who cares deeply, listens carefully to her constituents, and acts boldly. She does not let politics get in the way of her convictions. I have the utmost respect for her professional work results and strong personal work ethic. More importantly, I like her for the kind and thoughtful person that she is.

We are so fortunate that Marilyn Moore is our current senator for the 22nd district. Let’s keep her there. Please join me in voting for Marilyn Moore on Tuesday, Nov. 6.

Maureen Bova

