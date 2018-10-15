Stroll for Strength to benefit Norma Pfriem Breast Center

The City of Bridgeport will host a Stroll for Strength on Sunday, Oct. 21 to benefit Norma Pfriem Breast Center, part of Smilow Cancer Hospital. The walk, which begins at Seaside Park, is dedicated to Sergeant Jessica Tillson, a 21-year veteran of the Bridgeport Police Department, who died last year from breast cancer. Check in begins at 8:30 a.m.; the walk starts at 9 a.m. The money raised will benefit the center’s patients, who come from Bridgeport and surrounding communities. Each year the center provides more than 1,500 women with financial assistance because they have no insurance or high deductibles.

The walk is part of the center’s Pink Pledge, a month-long, community-wide campaign to raise breast cancer awareness and support the charitable programs of Norma Pfriem Breast Center. Last year’s Pink Pledge raised more than $150,000 for the center’s programs and services.

“We are honored to partner with City of Bridgeport during National Breast Cancer Awareness Month to raise awareness of the impact of breast cancer on Bridgeport and the state of Connecticut,” said Donna Twist, PhD., executive director of Norma Pfriem Breast Center, at a press conference announcing the walk on Oct. 10. “Jessica Tillson was a patient at the breast center and spoke openly about her journey, so other women would understand the importance of screening. It is a privilege for us to honor her at the walk.”

Registration for the walk is $20. Children 10 and under are free. To register visit http://bphosp.convio.net/2018bptpp.

For more information, call 203-255-5300 or visit PinkPledge.org.