So You Want to be an Engineer upcoming program at Trumbull Library

So You Want to be an Engineer — Civil Engineering program, will be held on Thursday, October 18, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., in the Trumbull Library Community Room, 33 Quality St. The intended audience is for older teens, grades 8-11, and parents. This month’s speaker is Tatiana Smotritskaya, civil engineer for the Town of Trumbull. She has a Bachelors degree in Construction Science & Management and designs and implements civil project throughout the town.

The SYWTBAE program started as a proposal from Harman Ugra, a Trumbull High School student, who had an interest in developing an ongoing engineering group at the library. The idea is to get teens exposed to engineering so they have a better concept for what people in the profession do: everything from what a typical day is like, what classes to take in school, what sparked their interest in the profession, what’s the best thing about their job, etc.

Time will also be given to allow audience members the opportunity to ask questions. Participants will also have the opportunity to do a small project involving filtration. Refreshments will be served given that it is an evening event.

Register online (so we know how much pizza to buy) at: tinyurl.com/yd38fk5r or go to the Teen Events at trumbullct-library.org/.

SYWTBAE will be a year-long, monthly program, where each month a new domain of engineering will be showcased. A presentation of biomedical engineering is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 28.