Campus News

Eastern Connecticut State University list of students who have enrolled for the fall 2018 semester: Brace Zachary, Business Administration; Brooks Meghan, Communication; Delgado Jeffrey, Art; Fox Conor, Business Administration; Gibbs Jessica, Business Administration; Ioli Stephen, Business Administration; Keckler Julie, Physical Education; Kramer Elizabeth, Communication and Pre-Elementary Education; Lapham Garrett, Exploratory Social Sciences; Lynch William, Sociology; Mocker Matthew, Business Administration; Montanaro Luke, Accounting; Musto Evelyn, English and Pre-Secondary Education Certification; Picarazzi Melina, Business Administration; Reda Jordan, Pre-Social Work; Sollenberger George, Computer Science; Stankevitz Elisabeth, Political Science; Turk Corinne, Theatre; Wirth Madison, Exploratory Social Sciences

Susquehanna University — Paul Ouellette is one of several students participating in the Sigmund Weis School of Business London program during the Fall 2018 semester. The program provides business students with an international experience, developing and expanding their learning capabilities and broadening their perspectives about possible careers. Ouellette is a finance major in the class of 2019. A 2015 graduate of St. Joseph High School, he is the son of Paul and Shari Ouellette.