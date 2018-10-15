Letter — Underberger will serve with compassion

To the Editor:

I am writing in support of Lori Underberger for Judge of Probate.

I’ve known Lori for over 20 years and can confidently say that her life’s work as an accomplished attorney, mother of three and dedicated community volunteer is exactly what Trumbull, Monroe and Easton need in a Judge of Probate.

If you’ve ever had experience with the probate court then you know how important it is to have a kind, caring and smart Judge of Probate when your family needs one. Lori will bring intelligence, compassion and a passion to do what’s right for the families that come before her.

Please vote for Lori Underberger for Judge of Probate on November 6.