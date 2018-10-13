Girls soccer: Being a lonely keeper can be a good thing

Trumbull High goalkeepers Maryna Barone and Avery Rice were left pretty much to their own thoughts when the Eagles defeated host Norwalk High, 3-0, in an FCIAC girls soccer match at Testa Field on Saturday afternoon.

The game officials placed extra soccer balls behind each net to keep the action going, but neither Barone, who faced one wide shot in the first half, nor Rice, who came off her line twice to stop the ball in the second session, had any use for them.

“We played well,” Trumbull head coach Rich Sutherland said. “Honestly, we were flat last night (in a 2-0 loss to Wilton) and played more to our style today. Everyone was looking to control and did what they had worked and trained to do.”

Grace Lesko finished off a fine passing sequence from Skylar Jorge and Daniella Milovanov, by placing the ball in the upper 90 with 18:10 remaining in the first half for a 1-0 advantage.

The tight marking and non-stop effort by striker Mia DiBello, barely six minutes later, was rewarded when the Eagles went on to take a 2-0 lead.

DiBello worked hard to twice keep possession to the left of the 18-foot box, before Ana Carlos took control and fed Jessica Esposito. Next to get a touch was Milovanov, who got the ball to her right where Madison McGee ripped the ball under the crossbar.

Christina Lewis, Caitlin Rodko and Esposito were the primary defenders. Chelsea Cunha and Sona Kocinsky came in to help defend the back 30.

The final third was rarely occupied, however, as Elizabeth Foley, Carlos, Lesko, McGee, Milovanov, Gianna DiBello and Erin Melia won both first- and second-ball opportunities.

The Eagles took 17 shots in the first 40 minutes, with three corners and six shots on net.

Trumbull brought on Lauren Mecca and Alexa Andrews at forward in the second half, with Abby Michel and Simone Dewar flanking McGee, who moved to center back on defense.

Trumbull’s third goal saw Jorge settling Andrews over-the-top-pass and putting it top shelf with 9:37 left to play.

Mecca had two shots in the final 40 minutes.

Lesko, Melia, Gianna DiBello, Michel and Jorge one each