Trumbull Times

Girls volleyball: Trumbull hands St. Joseph first FCIAC loss

By Peter Vander Veer on October 12, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Julia Roberto had 12 kills for Trumbull — Andy Hutchison photo

Krystina Schueler had 21 kills and controlled the net as the Trumbull High girls volleyball overcame a one-game deficit and went on to defeat town rival St. Joseph, 3-1, on Friday night.

After dropping the first set, 25-16, the Eagles took the next three 25-19, 25-19 and 25-14.

Trumbull is 9-3 overall and 8-2 in the FCIAC.

St. Joseph, which defeated THS 3-0 in the first meeting, is now 11-2, 9-1 FCIAC.

The Eagles’ Julia Roberto had 12 kills.

Rachel Hage had 12 digs and two aces,

Schueler added a pair of aces.

For the Cadets, Elena Ball had 15 kills, Jenna Koonitsky 7 kills and Lily Mattison 6 kills and 3 blocks.

Related posts:

  1. Girls volleyball: Trumbull defeats St. Joseph, 3-1
  2. Girls volleyball: Trumbull sweeps St. Joseph
  3. Girls volleyball: Trumbull out lasts St. Joseph, 3-2
  4. St. Joseph tops Trumbull to remain unbeaten in FCIAC

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Boys soccer: Trumbull blanks Wilton
About author

Peter Vander Veer


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress