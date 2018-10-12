Girls volleyball: Trumbull hands St. Joseph first FCIAC loss

Krystina Schueler had 21 kills and controlled the net as the Trumbull High girls volleyball overcame a one-game deficit and went on to defeat town rival St. Joseph, 3-1, on Friday night.

After dropping the first set, 25-16, the Eagles took the next three 25-19, 25-19 and 25-14.

Trumbull is 9-3 overall and 8-2 in the FCIAC.

St. Joseph, which defeated THS 3-0 in the first meeting, is now 11-2, 9-1 FCIAC.

The Eagles’ Julia Roberto had 12 kills.

Rachel Hage had 12 digs and two aces,

Schueler added a pair of aces.

For the Cadets, Elena Ball had 15 kills, Jenna Koonitsky 7 kills and Lily Mattison 6 kills and 3 blocks.