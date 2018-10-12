Trumbull Times

Boys soccer: Trumbull blanks Wilton

By Mike Suppe on October 12, 2018

The Trumbull High boys soccer team pinned a 3-1 defeat on visiting Wilton High on Friday night in an FCIAC matchup.

With the victory, the Eagles improved to 8-1-3. Wilton dropped to 3-6-3.

Trumbull applied pressure early, breaking through in the 20th minute when Nico Milovanov set up Justin Horvath for the game’s opening goal. Milovanov, who gave the Warriors fits all night on dead-ball situations, then helped the Eagles double their lead in the 51st minute.

This time, it was Tiago Frazao scoring the goal. In the 56th minute, Andrew Restrepo, with an assist from Jason Weinstein, netted to put the game away.

The Eagles host Norwalk (6-2-2) on Monday at 5:30 p.m. at their new turf field.

