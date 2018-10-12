Letter — Rutigliano is the best choice

I am writing to proudly endorse our state representative Dave Rutigliano for re-election in November.

Dave is a chef, entrepreneur, husband, father, volunteer and a leader – among other things, and has contributed greatly to the Trumbull community. I am also proud to call him my friend.

If you haven’t seen him in one of his wonderful restaurants, which have created hundreds of jobs in our area, you may have bumped into him on one of our baseball fields, at Christmas mass or perhaps leading a tour of your children around the state capitol building – showing them how state government works. Our daughter, a Daniels Farms student, and tour recipient, enthusiastically endorses Rep Rutigliano.

For too long, state government hasn’t exactly worked, or at least let’s agree that it hasn’t worked well – not for the vast majority of Connecticut, and certainly not for people here in Trumbull, who are finding it more difficult to afford to stay, or raise a family here. Our state’s Democratic majority has instituted policies, programs and tax increases that have presented many of us with unique struggles. They are now promising more.

Dave Rutigliano knows these struggles and how they affect the hardworking families right here in the 123rd District.

Dave has been involved in many issues affecting Trumbull families, crafting two ‘No Tax’ increase budgets, and imposing a constitutional spending cap to help stop the bleeding in Hartford. Dave also helped to reverse Dan Malloy’s devastating cuts to Trumbull’s education funding, and fought and will continue to fight against a new toll tax – heartily supported by Ned Lamont and others within his party. In his time in Hartford, Dave has demonstrated an ability to work across the aisle on matters that are important to Trumbull.

Dave has proven himself time and again to be the best choice to represent us in Hartford. I ask you to join me and vote for Dave on November 6.

in addition to other candidates who are committed to making changes that will improve our lives here in Trumbull and across Connecticut. A vote for the Dan Malloy 2.0 Agenda is a vote for more of the same policies that have driven out businesses, and have residents at fleeing at breakneck speed.

Paul Verbitsky (R-1st)