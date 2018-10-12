Trumbull Times

Letter — Underberger for probate judge

By Pat Hanelt on October 12, 2018

It’s time for a change. We need a probate system that provides responsiveness, kindness and caring, one that is inclusive and impartial to all people who come before it during their most vulnerable times.

Lori Underberger possesses all these traits. She has 30 years experience as an attorney, including a background in trusts and estates.

I have known Lori for 20 years, volunteering alongside her on various town and school committees. She is a great listener who has strong family values and objectivity which she will bring to the probate court serving Easton, Trumbull and Monroe. Please vote for Lori. Thank you.

Pat Hanelt

