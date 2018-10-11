Trumbull Times

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Board Golf Tournament on Oct, 10 had 75 participants.

The winner of Gross Play was Len Szturma, who shot 74.

Mark Ryan with a net 63 led 38 White Tees participants.

In second place was Robert Oleyar with a net 67.

In third place was Bill Kirkpatrick with a net  67.

In fourth place was Bob Fleming with a net 68.

In fifth place was Jerry Gregory with a net of 68.

In sixth place was John Ghent with a net 68.

Bob Wolf with a net 68 led 32 Green Tees participants.

In second place was Art Pranger with a net 68.

In third place was Bernie Bruder with a net 68.

In fourth place was Bob Vagnini with a net 69.

In fifth place was Carmine Ragosa with a net 69.

In sixth place was Robert Kilton with a net 69.

