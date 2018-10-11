The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Board Golf Tournament on Oct, 10 had 75 participants.

The winner of Gross Play was Len Szturma, who shot 74.

Mark Ryan with a net 63 led 38 White Tees participants.

In second place was Robert Oleyar with a net 67.

In third place was Bill Kirkpatrick with a net 67.

In fourth place was Bob Fleming with a net 68.

In fifth place was Jerry Gregory with a net of 68.

In sixth place was John Ghent with a net 68.

Bob Wolf with a net 68 led 32 Green Tees participants.

In second place was Art Pranger with a net 68.

In third place was Bernie Bruder with a net 68.

In fourth place was Bob Vagnini with a net 69.

In fifth place was Carmine Ragosa with a net 69.

In sixth place was Robert Kilton with a net 69.