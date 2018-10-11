Trumbull Times

Business group backs Rutigliano

By Donald Eng on October 11, 2018 in Business, Lead News, News, Politics & Elections ·

The Connecticut Business and Industry Association, Connecticut’s largest business advocacy group, has endorsed David Rutigliano for the state House of Representatives, representing the 123rd District. The district covers the majority of Trumbull.

David Rutigliano

“During his time in the legislature, Rep. Rutigliano has shown a strong commitment to promoting an environment where companies can compete, attract much needed investment in our state, and drive economic growth and job creation,” said CBIA President & CEO, Joe Brennan.  “We must elect candidates who understand the urgency facing our state and will make the tough decisions necessary to grow the economy, create jobs and help Connecticut reach its full potential.”

Rutigliano thanked the group for its endorsement.

“As a business owner, I understand the difficulties facing job creators in Connecticut,” he said. “I am also aware of the unique opportunity we have this year to change course and start the long process of turning things around.”

