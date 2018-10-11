Upcoming events and programs at the Trumbull libraries

Main Library

Monday-Thursday, 9-8

Friday and Saturday, 9-5

NOW OPEN SUNDAYS 1-5

203-452-5197

trumbullct-library.org

Fairchild Nichols Memorial Branch

Monday and Wednesday, 10-8

Tuesday and Thursday, 10-5

Saturday, 10-2

203-452-5196

Digital Downloading Free, with Overdrive and Zinio — Friday, Oct. 12, 10-11:30 a.m. Hear how Overdrive downloads and livestreams: e-Books, audiobooks, periodicals, or video; and also the Zinio magazine platform. Trumbull residents. Register.

Creepy Crafts: Haunted Candles and Bug Taxidermy — Grades 8-12. Friday, Oct. 12, 3:45-4:45 p.m. October’s thrills and chills at Halloween. Deck out your house with spooky decorations from this craft program. Details online; supplies provided. Free. Register.

Writer Stephen Spignesi presents Stephen King: Life and Work of the King of Horror — Sunday, Oct. 14, 2-3:30 p.m. Spignesi covers all of King’s writings, published and unpublished, and illustrates his talk with many rare photos from King’s life and career. Free. Register.

Mindful Meditation at Lunchtime — Monday, Oct. 15, noon-1 p.m., or 1-2 p.m. Use your lunch hour to destress. For both new and experienced meditators. Intro, instruction on mindfulness practice, and guided meditation. QandA. Details online. Free. Register for noon or 1 p.m.

A Supernatural Evening with Jeff Belanger — Tuesday, Oct. 16, 6:30-7:45 p.M. By popular demand, Jeff Belanger returns for a special presentation. Explore the unexplained with a multi-media lecture. QandA and book signing. Free. Register.

YA Book Brigade. Monthly Book Club — Teens Grades 8-12. Thursday, Oct. 18, 4:30-5:15 p.m. October’s book is The Trees Crept In, by Dawn Kurtagich. Register for each meeting. First 10 registrants get free copy. Details online in calendar.

So You Want To Be an Engineer? Civil — Grades 8-11. Thursday, Oct. 18, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monthly career exploration for teens. This session led by Tatiana Smotritskaya, one of the Town of Trumbull’s Civil Engineers, and has worked seven years in the field. Details online. Free. Register.

Children’s

Magic Show Matinee — Saturday, Oct. 13, 2-4 p.m. Renowned Connecticut magicians will perform an all-ages comedy magic show, including juggling, mind reading, and balloon sculpting. Following the show, children will be invited to pet the bunnies. Performer details online. Register to get reminder.

Adventures in Reading — Grades K-2. Four-week series. Monday, Oct. 15, 4-5 p.m. Improve children’s reading comprehension as well as promote a love of reading. Reading a-loud followed by hands-on activities. This week’s book is The Very Hungry Caterpillar, by Eric Carle. Led by Trumbull High School student Sara DiVasto and the TLS Children’s Department. Details online. Register for each program.

Pajama Storytime — Ages 3-6. Monday, Oct. 15, 6-6:45 p.m. Put on your PJs, grab your favorite stuffed animal, and join us for stories, a craft, and a bedtime snack of milk and cookies. Free. Register.

Baby Café — Ages 6-months to 2-years. Tuesday, Oct. 16 and Wednesday, Oct. 17, 11-11:30 a.m. Baby’s first introduction to the library. Babies and caregivers can expect a jam-packed session of stories, rhymes, and fingerplays guaranteed to enchant our youngest explorers. Drop in.

Toddler Time for 2’s and 3’s — Wednesday, Oct. 17, 9:30-10:15 a.m. Toddlers will explore learning stations, music and movement, and great stories in our new storytime format. Free. Register.

Homework Help — Grades K-8. Wednesday, Oct. 17, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Rohit Gunda and Ganesh Nachiappan, both high school sophomores, provide homework help tonight. Both look forward to tutoring younger kids. Details online. Free. Drop in.

4- and 5-year-old Storytime — Thursday, Oct. 18, 10-10:45 a.m. Sharing books, songs, and making a craft has never been so much fun. Free. Register.

Fairchild Nichols Branch

Butterflies Storytime — Ages 1-2 ½ years. Monday, Oct. 15, 11-11:30 a.m. Children will enjoy this fun morning storytime with music and puppets. Drop in.

Kindergarten Club — Ages 5 and up. Monday, Oct. 15, 4:30-5:15 p.m. Come and join us for an afternoon storytime with some innovative art; we will meet once a month. Register.

Crochet Workshop, Intermediate — Three session series. Ages 12 and up. Mondays, Oct. 15, 22, 29, 5:30-7 p.m. This workshop continues teaching crocheting. We will discuss hooks, yarns, stitches, and patterns. Register once for all.

Stargazing Party on New Date — All ages. Monday, Oct. 15, 6-8 p.m. Explore the night sky with telescopes provided by the Westport Astronomical Society. Location is 5 Pennies Park in Nichols. Details online. Best to park at the Fairchild Nichols branch and walk. Free. Register. (Or check your registration from September).

Turn It UP — All ages. Tuesday, Oct. 16, 10:30-11 a.m. A fun and entirely interactive music program that gets kids up and moving. Drop in.

Storytime for 2’s and 3’s — Wednesday, Oct. 17, 10:30-11 a.m. We will have a little bit of music, dancing, stories, and a show-stopping craft. Drop in.

Toddler Yoga — Ages 1-4. Thursday, Oct. 18, 11:30 a.m.-noon. Parents may join their children. Children will learn postures, breathing techniques, meditation, and relaxation in a fun, age- appropriate setting with a supportive musical playlist. Mats not required. Register; 10 children max.

Check out our website at trumbullct-library.org to see details on upcoming events from the home page, and to register online.