Cub Scout Pack 167 food drive to benefit Trumbull Food Pantry

By Julie Miller on October 12, 2018 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Lead News ·

Cub Scout Pack 167 will be collecting needed items for the Trumbull Food Pantry at Stop and Shop, 33 Quality St., in Trumbull on Saturday Oct. 13, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Stop by and support our neighbors in need.

