Cub Scout Pack 167 food drive to benefit Trumbull Food Pantry

Cub Scout Pack 167 will be collecting needed items for the Trumbull Food Pantry at Stop and Shop, 33 Quality St., in Trumbull on Saturday Oct. 13, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Stop by and support our neighbors in need.
Cub Scout Pack 167 will be collecting needed items for the Trumbull Food Pantry at Stop and Shop, 33 Quality St., in Trumbull on Saturday Oct. 13, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Stop by and support our neighbors in need.
By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement
© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484