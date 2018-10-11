Religious news and upcoming events

Outside vendors tag sale

The Women of St. Stephen parish in Trumbull are sponsoring an outside vendors tag sale on the church grounds at 6948 Main St., on Saturday, Oct. 13, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Event will be rain or shine and vendors are to provide their own table. Spaces are $25 each. Call Debbie Heim at 203-268-1072 for reservations or information.

Greater Bridgeport CROP Hunger Walk committee meeting

On Monday, Oct. 15, at 7 p.m., the Greater Bridgeport CROP Hunger Walk Committee will meet at First United Methodist Church, 188 Rocky Rest Road, Shelton. Plans will be discussed for the 45th CROP Walk to be held on Sunday, May 5, 2019. For information, contact Carole Fanslow at 203-375-1284.

Women’s Fellowship of Unity Hill covered dish luncheon

On Thursday, Oct. 18 at noon, the Women’s Fellowship of Unity Hill will hold their monthly meeting at Unity Hill United Church of Christ, 364 White Plains Road, Trumbull. The program will feature Emily Brezina speaking on the use of sign language. Cost is $7.50 or bring your favorite covered dish to share. To register or for information, call the church office at 203-374-8822.

Spaghetti supper and free concert

It’s a night of jazz on tap at the Saturday, Oct. 20 spaghetti supper and concert series at Long Hill United Methodist Church, 6358 Main St. (Route 111), Trumbull. The husband-wife team of Matt and Alta DeChamplain bring a rich history of jazz experience to the stage. She has sung and he has played with some of the biggest names in jazz.They have performed a such venues at the Monterey Jazz Festival, Lincoln Center and the Kennedy Center, to name a few. They will be performing at the monthly free concert, starting at 7 p.m. The spaghetti dinner, featuring homemade meatballs, garlic bread, salad, beverages and desserts begins at 5:30 p.m.,. and costs $12; $11 for seniors. For more information, call 203-954-9691.

Church Women United Fall Assembly

On Saturday, Oct. 20, Church Women United will hold their Fall Assembly, celebrating CWU for 75 years, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at Unity Hill United Church of Christ, 364 White Plains Road, Trumbull. Theme: Reaching for Wholeness — in Harmony with God’s People. Cost is $20, including lunch. For information, contact Carole Fanslow at 203-375-1284. Guest speaker: Jeffie Frazier, retired assistant principal and a Milkens Education Award recipient.

17th annual Pipescreams

On Sunday, Oct. 21, the 17th annual Pipescreams, presented by the Greater Bridgeport American Guild of Organists, will be held at 4 p.m., at First Congregational Church, 2301 Main St., Stratford. Program to feature choirs, organists, a silent movie and guest musicians. Costumes are encouraged. Cost is $15 per adult; $5 for students and free for children 11 and under. It is an entertaining concert of Halloween-themed, Broadway and other beloved music. Proceeds will benefit the Paul Knox & M. Louise Miller Scholarship Fund.

Upcoming trip

The following trip is sponsored by St. Theresa Senior Club. Bus leaves from St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main St., in Trumbull. For reservations, call Kathy at 203-268-8256.

Thursday, Nov. 1 — Westchester Broadway Theatre. Enjoy a matinee performance of Phantom. Enjoy a matinee performance. Show is a prequel to Phantom of the Opera. Story of how the Phantom became the tortured figure. Pre-show lunch and full scale musical production. Price $104.

Harvest Fair

Unity Hill United Church of Christ is holding its second Harvest Fair on Saturday, Nov. 3, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at 364 White Plains Road, Trumbull. The fair will feature a farmer’s market, crafts, children’s activities, Junk-in-the-trunk, food and other activities. For families who want an alternative to the big fairs and commercial midways. If you can help by donating a gift for the raffle or a baked good, it would be helpful. Questions and info call the office at 203-374-8822.