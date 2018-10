The Trumbull High girls volleyball team defeated the Greenwich Cardinals, 3-2 (22-25, 25-20, 19-25, 25-20 and 16-14) on Wednesday.

Coach Nicole Trommelen’s Eagles are now 8-3 overall and 7-2 in the FCIAC.

Trumbull was led by Krystina Schueler with 17 kills, 4 aces and 1 block, Rachel Hage with 10 assists and 15 digs and Ashleigh Johnson with 11 digs.

Trumbull will play at St. Joseph on Friday at 6:15 p.m.