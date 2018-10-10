Boys cross country: Eagles sweep quad; fare well at Wickham

The Trumbull High boys cross country team finished the regular season with three wins at its meet in Ridgefield Tuesday, as the Eagles closed out the league season with a record of 12-3.

The team secured close races against New Canaan, Fairfield Ludlowe and host Ridgefield by scores of 26-30, 25-29, and 27-30 respectively.

“All four teams entered the meet with identical 9-3 records in league competition” said Trumbull coach Jeff Klein. “We knew it would be close and running without our top runner, we needed the others boys to step up and they did a great job.”

Leading the way was senior captain Tejas Kulkarni, taking second place overall with a time of 13:28 on the hilly 4-kilometer course.

Joe Gregory placed sixth, Owen Hopwood ninth, Cyrus Asgari 12th and James Dubreuil 21st.

The team competed at the Wickham Invitational in Manchester on Saturday.

The freshman had a strong finish as they placed second out of 25 teams that competed. Varujan Edwards led the frosh, as he placed 14th in a field of 244 runners.

Rounding out the scoring were Chris Scalise in 25th, Bronson Vo 26th, Matt Christie 44th and Ryan Hass in 46th.

The varsity also had a successful day, as the team placed fourth out of 25 teams in the seeded race. Competing over were 174 runners.

Hopwood led the way in 21st place with a time of 17:42 on the challenging course, which is also the home to the state championships to be held later this month.

Gregory finished in 25th, Kulkarni 47th, Asgari 52nd, and Dubreuil 55th for Trumbull.

“We have had a successful regular season and now it’s on to the most important part of our season, as we head to the FCIAC championships next week and the State LL meet the following week,” Klein said.

“Our league is very competitive this year, with more teams in close competition than I have ever seen. It will be fun to see how this all shakes out and we certainly expect to be in the mix next week. I am very pleased with their effort and regular season results and look forward to the championship meets.”