Moore hosts women’s rights forum

State Sen. Marilyn Moore (D-22nd), who represents Trumbull in the state Senate, is hosting an event called “Stand With Women,” a candid discussion on women’s rights and sexual assault and trauma. The event is Thursday, October 11 in the Beacon Hall Event Room at Housatonic Community College, 900 Lafayette Blvd., Bridgeport. There will be a welcome and refreshments at 5 p.m. followed by a panel discussion at 6 p.m.

The trauma of sexual assault is a community issue that permeates our schools, agencies, and workplaces, Moore said. Sexual assault victim advocates and public health experts will discuss resources and explain the impact of trauma, victimization, and recovery, and how trauma affects the community at large.

“This is a pivotal moment for women in our country,” Moore said. “Women will no longer tolerate having our voices silenced, diminished and unheard.”

This event is free and open to the public.

For more information call 860-240-0425, or toll-free: 1-800-842-1420.