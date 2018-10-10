Trumbull Times

Devlin picks up two endorsements

State Rep. Laura Devlin (R-134th) picked up two endorsements in the past week, earning the support of the National Federation of Independent Business and the Association of Retired Teachers of Connecticut.

The NFIB, in a written statement, said Devlin has worked both locally and in Hartford to advocate for small businesses.

“Laura is committed to the needs of thousands of Main Street small businesses and their employees in Fairfield, Trumbull and across Connecticut,” said NFIB State Director Andy Markowksi.

The Association of Retired Teachers of Connecticut represents represents about 16,000 members and affiliates. The group praised Devlin for her support of funding for retired teachers’ health insurance and pension accounts.

