Housatonic Museum of Art nominated for National Medal

The Housatonic Museum of Art (HMA) has been nominated for The Institute for Museum and Library Services (IMLS) 2019 National Medal of honor. Senator Jim Himes submitted the museum for the nation’s highest honor awarded to institutions that make significant and exceptional contributions to their communities.

The Housatonic Museum of Art is committed to the enhancement of cultural life in Bridgeport through the collection, preservation, display and interpretation of thousands of original works of art. Founded in 1967 by Burt Chernow, Professor Emeritus, The Housatonic Museum of Art offers students and the community the chance to experience art from ancient history to today.

“Art is a shared form of communication that brings us all together. I am thankful for the nomination by Representative Himes,” Robbin Zella, the Museum’s Executive Director stated. “The recognition is confirmation of the impact we have on our students and our community.”

The Housatonic Museum of Art (HMA) is located on the Housatonic Community College campus, located at 900 Lafayette Blvd. in Bridgeport. For more information, visit www.HousatonicMuseum.org.