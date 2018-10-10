Trumbull Times

Girls soccer: Trumbull Eagles topple Warde Mustangs

By Trumbull Times on October 10, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Trumbull High defeated Fairfield Warde, 3-1, on Tuesday.

Meghan Lesko scored two goals and Grace Lesko scored one for coach Rich Sutherland’s Eagles.

Maryna Barone had two saves in net in the first half.

Avery Rice made seven saves in the second.

