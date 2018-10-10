Girls soccer: Trumbull Eagles topple Warde Mustangs

Trumbull High defeated Fairfield Warde, 3-1, on Tuesday.
Meghan Lesko scored two goals and Grace Lesko scored one for coach Rich Sutherland’s Eagles.
Maryna Barone had two saves in net in the first half.
Avery Rice made seven saves in the second.
