Girls cross country: Eagles finish regular season 14-1

The Trumbull High girls cross country team went 2-1 in its final FCIAC quad meet of the regular season, defeating Fairfield Ludlowe (19-36) and New Canaan (20-25) on Tuesday.

The Eagles, ranked sixth in the latest state rankings, experienced their first loss of the fall, losing to Ridgefield, 26-29, on the Tigers’ home course.

As a result, Trumbull finished the regular season with an impressive 14-1 record, sharing FCIAC West first place honors with both Ridgefield and Danbury. Due to the three-way tie, the FCIAC West champion will be determined based on the results at next week’s FCIAC championship meet.

In Tuesday’s 2.4-mile race, Trumbull placed three runners among the top seven finishers. Junior Alessandra Zaffina led the way with third-place finish (15:25), finishing behind two Ridgefield runners. Eagle freshman Kali Holden finished fifth in the race (15:39), while sophomore Calyn Carbone was seventh (15:44).

Junior Emily Alexandru placed 11th (16:00), while senior captain Maggie LoSchiavo finished 13th (16:04) to round out Trumbull’s scoring.

“There is no sugar coating it, we came up a little short today,” Trumbull head coach Jim McCaffrey said. “I am still very proud of these girls. What an amazing regular season it has been.”

The FCIAC championship meet is set for Wednesday, Oct. 17, at New Canaan’s Waveny Park. The Eagles finished third at the FCIAC’s last year.