Obituary: Jan P. Nagel, 61, of Trumbull

Jan P. Nagel, 61, of Trumbull, beloved husband of Nancy Halsey Nagel, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 7, 2018. Born on October 15, 1956 in Springfield, South Dakota, he was a son of John and Frances Ludens Nagel.

Jan was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who cherished the time he spent with his family. He was often found cheering on grandkids at soccer games, biking with them, and making everyone laugh. His family knew they were adored.

Jan received his Bachelor’s degree from the University of South Dakota and accepted a position with KPMG LLP. He was admitted to the partnership in 1990. He excelled in his career, where he most enjoyed the relationships with coworkers and clients. Jan retired from KPMG in 2017.

Jan was a dedicated leader, serving on numerous boards. At the time of his death, he was Chair of the Board of Elders at Calvary Church in Trumbull and Chair of the Bowery Mission’s Board of Directors.

Jan’s life has been defined by integrity, faithfulness and excellence in all he did, yet he did not take credit for his success. He was clear that any good in him was from the Lord. His faith in Jesus was his driving force, and he maintained an unshakeable faith through his difficult cancer journey. His family is confident that he left this earth and entered heaven to the words of, “Well done, good and faithful servant.”

In addition to his beloved wife of 44 years, Nancy, survivors include his loving children, Scott (Cherie) Nagel of Trumbull, Kristine (Paul) Landru of Trumbull, and Katherine Nagel of New York, NY; six grandchildren, Nathan, Abigail, Jessica, Laura, Katie and Lily; siblings, John (Bev) Nagel, Jim (Darlene) Nagel, Sandy (Dennis) Carlson, Linda (Roger) Hiles, and Jay (Diane) Nagel; father and mother-in-law, Glen and Sarah Halsey, sisters-in-law, Connie Ferdig and Janice Bailey, as well as nieces, nephews, and friends. He was predeceased by his parents and sister-in-law, Delina Nagel.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, October 12, 2018 at the Abriola Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull from 4-7 PM. A memorial service will take place on Saturday, October 13, 2018 at 10 AM at Calvary Church, 498 White Plains Rd, Trumbull, CT 06611.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Bowery Mission at bowery.org/jannagel.

