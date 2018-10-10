Trumbull Community Television schedule — Oct. 11-17, 2018

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier Vantage channel 6019, and online anytime at trumbullps.tv. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are also available online at trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday, Oct. 11-17, 2018

12 a.m. — Govt: Planning and Zoning Sept. 27 meeting

2:30 a.m. — Govt: Town Council Oct. 1 meeting

3:20 a.m. — Govt: Inland Wetland and Watercourse Commission Oct. 2 meeting

4:45 a.m. — Govt: Economic and Community Development Commission Oct. 2 meeting

6:30 a.m. — Govt: Community Facilities Building Committee Oct. 3 meeting

7:40 a.m. — Boys Varsity Soccer: Trumbull High vs. St. Joseph High

9:10 a.m. — Girls Varsity Volleyball: Trumbull High vs. Ludlowe High

10 a.m. — Madison Middle School Talent Show

12 p.m. — Boys Varsity Soccer: Trumbull High vs. St. Joseph High

1:30 p.m. — Govt: Police Commission Oct. 9 meeting

3 p.m. — Govt: Board of Education Oct. 9 meeting

5 p.m. — Govt: Health Board Oct. 10 meeting

6 p.m. — Govt: Aquatics Facilities Building Committee Oct. 10 meeting

8 p.m. — Govt: Water Pollution Control Authority Oct. 10 Special meeting

10 p.m. — Govt: Police Station Building Committee Oct. 10 meeting