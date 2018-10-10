Sound of Music: Concerts and recitals

The Greatest Love of All: The Whitney Houston Show, Oct. 11, 8 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $24-$52. Info: palacestamford.org.

Celebrating 100 Years of the Yale Bands, Oct. 12, 7:30 p.m., 500 College St., New Haven. Free.

Chapell and Jason Gisser, Oct. 12, 7:30 p.m., Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall St., Norwalk. Tickets $15-$20. Info: wallstreettheater.com.

Fruition, Oct. 12, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $22. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Fab Faux: Rubber Soul, Oct. 12, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $75. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy Tour, Oct., 12, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Carl Palmer, a founding member of both ELP and ASIA, will perform a musical celebration of his late band mates, Keith Emerson and Greg Lake, and their group, ELP. Tickets $45-$95. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Another Tequila Sunrise, Oct. 13, 7:30 p.m., Masuk High School, 1014 Monroe Turnpike, Monroe. Hosted by Congregation Adath Israel of Newtown. Tickets $35. Info: adath.ticketleap.com/another-tequila-sunrise.

Music Learning Center’s 25th Anniversary Celebration, Oct. 13, 7:30 p.m., Visual and Performing Arts Center, 43 LAke Ave., Danbury. Proceeds will be donated to Dream Come True. Info: bit.ly/MLC-25thAnniversary.

Bettman & Halpin, Oct. 13, 8 p.m., Voices Café, Unitarian Church in Westport, 10 Lyons Plains Rd., Westport Tickets $25. Info: voicescafe.org.

The Fab Faux: A Hard Day’s Night, Oct. 13, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $75. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Bernstein At 100, Oct. 13, 8 p.m., and Oct. 14, 3 p.m., Stamford Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $25. Info: stamfordsymphony.org.

A Lighthearted Look At Love On The Rocks, Oct. 14, 3 p.m., Easton Public Library 693 Morehouse Rd., Easton. The Hot To Trot Trio will perform. Free. Info: eastonartscouncil.org.

Music in Nature, Oct. 14, 3 p.m., Wilton Presbyterian Church, 48 New Canaan Rd., Wilton. Music on the Hill Chamber Chorus with artistic directors David H. Connell and Ellen Dickinson. Suggested donation $20. Info: musiconthehillCT.org.

Pianist Drew Petersen, Oct. 14, 4 p.m., Silvermine School of Music, 36 Comstock Hill Ave., Norwalk. Register in advance. Info: 203-847-8106.

Fountain Music Concert, Oct. 21, 7 p.m., First Congregational Church, 103 Main St., Ridgefield. The concert will feature music by Barber Beach and Ives, Beethoven and Brahms. Suggested donation $25.

Blac Rabbit, Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m., Milford Arts Center, 40 Railroad Ave., Milford. Tickets $15-$20. Info: milfordarts.org.

Melvin Seals & JGB, Oct. 14, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $38. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Yale Jazz Ensemble, Oct. 15, 7:30 p.m., Sprague Memorial Hall, 470 College St., New Haven. Free. Info: yale.edu/yaleband.

Pink Martini, Oct. 15, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $67.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Eric Johnson’s Ah Via Musicom Tour, Oct. 16, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $46. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Livingston Taylor, Oct. 18, 7 p.m., Bijou Theatre, 275 Bridgeport Ave., Bridgeport. Tickets $27-$47. Info: bijoutheatrect.net.

Fiddler Eugene Bender, Oct. 18, 7:45 p.m., St. Gabriel’s Parish Hall, 26 Broadway, Milford. Free. Info: call 203-876-9973.

Donna The Buffalo, Oct. 18, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $38. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Phil Vassar, Oct. 18, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

JJ Grey, Oct. 19, 9 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $42. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Ari Hest, Oct. 20, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. He will perform with Ka-Na. Tickets $25. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Llewellyn Sanchez-Werner, Oct. 21, 3 p.m., Visual and Performing Arts Center 43 Lake Ave., Danbury. Tickets $25. Info: wcsuvpac.eventbrite.com.

Violinist Ye-jin Han, Oct. 21, 3 p.m., Richter House, 100 Aunt Hack Rd., Danbury. Suggested donation $10. Info: richterarts.org.

Bernstein on Broadway, Oct. 22, 7:30 p.m., Quick Center for the Arts, 1073 North Benson Rd., Fairfield. The event will celebrate the life and contributions of legendary composer and conductor the late Leonard Bernstein, specifically his influence on modern American musical theater. Free. Register online. Info: westportlibrary.org.

The Psychedelic Furs, Oct. 23, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $57.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Joe Pug, Oct. 25, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $25. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Rubblebucket, Oct. 25, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $25. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Rascals, Oct. 25, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $97. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Mike DelGuidice & Big Shot: Celebrating The Music of Billy Joel, Oct. 26, 8 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $18-$40. Info: palacestamford.org.

Hotel California: A Salute to the Eagles, Oct. 26, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $40. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Terrapin: Grateful Dead Tribute, Oct. 26, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $30. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Tony Danza: Standards and Stories, Oct. 27, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $69.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Terrapin: Grateful Dead Tribute, Oct. 27, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $30. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Flynn Cohen and Duncan Wickel, Oct. 28, 1 p.m., St. Gabriel Church Hall, 26 Broadway, Milford. Proceeds from the concert will go toward P.V. O’Donnell Comhaltas scholarships. Tickets $15. Info: pvodonnellcce.brownpapertickets.com.

Hippo Campus, Oct. 28, 8 p.m., College Street Music Hall, 238 College St., New Haven. Tickets $25. Info: collegestreetmusichall.com.

Anderson East, Oct. 30, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. He will perform with Travis Meadows. Tickets $28. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Lone Bellow, Oct. 30, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $40. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Blue Oyster Cult, Oct. 31, 8 p.m., Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall St., Norwalk. Tickets $45-$65. Info: wallstreettheater.com.

Swingin Down the Lane, Nov. 3, 8 p.m., Milford Arts Center, 40 Railroad Ave., Milford. Award winning jazz vocalists Marcus Goldhaber and Gabrielle Stravelli will perform. Tickets $35. Info: milfordarts.org.

The Greatest Music of the Great War, Nov. 11, 3 p.m., Ridgefield Library, 472 Main St., Ridgefield. A quartet of Broadway musicians will perform a free concert. Register online. Info: ridgefieldlibrary.org.