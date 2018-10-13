Boy Scouts hold open house for interested youth

for all interested youth on Wednesday, Oct. 17, from 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Visit the Nichols United Methodist Church, 35 Shelton Road, and see what scouting is all about. Boy Scouts camp, hike, and fish in the great outdoors. They get together in troops and try out new experiences.

Boy Scouting is available to youth who are 11 through 17-years-old, or who have earned the Arrow of Light Award or have completed the fifth grade.

For more information, contact Nicole Dubreuil at [email protected] or call 203-261-0402.