Food: October alfredo

The leaves are turning, the mornings have a crisp bite and apple picking excursions are underway. So if you’re anything like me (a fall enthusiast), you’re ready for autumnal flavors. I love pumpkin; when I’m not drinking my pumpkin spice tea or baking pumpkin muffins, I’m probably thinking about whether or not I should go out and buy more pumpkin-flavored snacks. After discovering a pumpkin pasta sauce in the grocery store (where I also stumbled across pumpkin juice, pumpkin whip cream and pumpkin noodles) I decided to whip up a pumpkin alfredo sauce. Embrace October with this light and festive sauce.

Pumpkin Alfredo

1 lb pasta

1 onion

1 cup sour cream

1 15 oz. can pumpkin

¾ cup parmesan cheese

¼ cup white wine

¼ cup sage

2 tablespoons sliced and chilled butter

2 cloves minced garlic

olive oil

salt

pepper

Boil a pot of water for pasta, and while the water is boiling, cook the sage in a small skillet with olive oil. Once the sage is crispy, move it to a paper towel-lined plate and sprinkle with salt. In a large skillet, sauté the onions and garlic on a medium heat. Add the wine and pumpkin to the skillet with salt and pepper to taste. After five minutes, stir in cold slices of the butter with the cheese on a simmer. Once the sauce is creamy, add the cooked pasta and sour cream. Plate the pasta, garnish it with the sage and serve.

Cooks can add more parmesan if they want to amp up the cheesy factor.