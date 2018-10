The Trumbull High School Golden Eagles Marching Band (THSGEMB), holds a redeemables drive the second Saturday of every month. Proceeds support the THSGEMB.

The next redeemable drive will take place on Saturday, Oct. 13, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., in front of Trumbull High School. Drop-off your bottles and cans and help support the marching band.