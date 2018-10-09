Trumbull Times

Tessa needs a home

By HAN Network on October 9, 2018 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News ·

Tessa

Tessa is an adorable, overly affectionate, petite, brown, tabby mix female spayed cat with green eyes. She is about  4-5 years young, healthy, loves attention, is playful and also mellow at times.

She is a total lovebug, and a real sweetheart. Once you meet her you will fall in love.

Tessa is in urgent need of a reliable foster home until placed; everything will be provided.

For more information, or to receive an application, email [email protected], call 203-330-0255, or visit petprotectorsrescue.org.

