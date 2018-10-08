Trumbull Times

Boys soccer: United 15s capture tourney championship

By Trumbull Times on October 8, 2018 in Sports Features, Youth Sports ·

Team members include: Justin Adorante, Lucas Barbosa, Jake Biondi, Carson Brunone, Brennan Curtin, Antonio Ferraro, Emmett Fruin, Kyle Helminger, Drew Iannucci, Jack Lumpinski, Austin Matera, Zach Matera, Ryan Mirrione, Sean Nteziryayo, Alex Sparks-Bakota, Ethan Sparks-Bakota, Peter Stofa, Matt Wich, Kevin Zaros, Coach/Manager Patrick Adorante and coach Moshe Shemesh.

Trumbull United’s 15U boys soccer team won the Columbus Day Weekend Tournament in Rocky Hill.

