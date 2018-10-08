Housatonic Museum of Art hosts Night at the Museum

Housatonic Museum of Art invites the community to a grown-up Night at the Museum event on Thursday, Oct. 25, from 7-10 p.m., in the Burt Chernow Galleries at Housatonic Community College.

In addition to a scavenger hunt, there will be jazz music by Chat Noir and sweet treats and craft cocktails throughout the evening, with cupcakes offered by Baked and Sauced from 7-8. A silent auction, raffles, prizes, as well as a ‘wine toss,’ tarot card readings, caricatures and fortune telling will round out this evening.

Tickets are $50, with proceeds supporting museum programming and the collection. This event is expected to sell-out, with more than 150 revelers attending. Tickets will be available at the door, but will cost $55. Visit www.HousatonicMuseum.org or call 203-332-5052. Ages 21 and older only.

“This is our largest fundraiser of the year, and we encourage everyone to come out and join in all the fun,” said Robbin Zella, executive director of the Housatonic Museum of Art. “Costumes of your favorite artist are optional, but encouraged,” said Zella with a wink.

The Housatonic Museum of Art is located on the campus of Housatonic Community College, located at 900 Lafayette Blvd. in Bridgeport.

The museum would like to thank its committee of dedicated volunteers and the generous sponsors who are making this evening possible, including corporate sponsors KÔTA, Reynolds and Rowella, Northstar Consumer Products, Patriot Bank, Premier Graphics, People’s United Bank, Froozer, Rebecca Weimar Pastries, and Micalizzi’s of Bridgeport, as well as individual sponsors Ann Weiner, John Kahler, Victor Torchia and Ben Ortiz, Robbin Zella, Adrienne Houel, and Lynne Bannister.