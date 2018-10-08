Letter — Sign thefts, weather causing frustration

It seems some people have a lot of time on their hands.

The street signs keep getting stolen in my neighborhood. Bear Den Road, Grayrock Road and Strobel Road all went missing a few weeks ago. Under cover of darkness.

The Trumbull Highway Department does a good job replacing them, usually within about three weeks. My street Bear Den, has been stolen at least 5 times since I lived there.

Can I make a suggestion? Put some “crazy glue” or another adhesive to thwart the thieves. You’re making it too easy in the little holder that they sit in. If the Highway Department needs some, I have it.

As far as the rainstorm the other day. I never seen anything like it in the 20 years I’ve lived here just above Pinewood Lake.

There are many little rivers that empty into the lake and eventually into Twin Brooks, then the Pequonnock River.

Since the mass amount of rain was never really predicted it caught most people off guard.

The tiny little stream near my home which is usually dried up this time of year was up to the road, at least eight feet high when I just about made it home.

Please, I don’t want to hear about drought and the reservoirs need water, we had so much rain, all summer. This summer indeed sucked. When it wasn’t raining it was hot and humid.