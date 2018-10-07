Girls cross country: Trumbull excels at Wickham Invitational

The Trumbull High girls cross country program put together an overall fine effort at the Wickham Park Invitational, held on Saturday, Oct. 6, in East Hartford.

The Eagles’ varsity team, which entered the weekend ranked sixth in the latest state coaches poll, had a record-setting performance.Competing in the 12-team Girls Championship race, Trumbull finished third overall (94 points) behind defending State Open champion Glastonbury (68) and FCIAC-rival Danbury (77).

Coach Jim McCaffrey’s Eagles set a school record with its fastest combined time (1:43:30) at Wickham Park.

Junior Alessandra Zaffina led the way for Trumbull with a fourth-place finish, finishing the race in 19:54.

Sophomore Calyn Carbone was next in 11th place, finishing in 20:32.

She was followed by freshman Kali Holden (13th place, 20:34). Holden’s time set a new school record for freshmen at Wickham’s 5,000 meter course.

Senior Maggie LoSchiavo placed 28th (21:02), while junior Emily Alexandru was 38th (21:28) to round out the scoring for the Trumbull varsity.

“I am impressed with the varsity girls’ level of fitness and their ability to diagnose a race,” McCaffrey said. “We are primed to make a very exciting run during the upcoming championship race season.”

The junior varsity and freshman squads also fared well at the Invitational.

The Eagles’ junior varsity team finished second out of 19 teams.

Leading the way was sophomore Brenna Asaro (3rd place) and junior Megan Becker (8th).

Junior Julianna Zaccagnino (16th), Molli Lewis (17th) and Ina Rahalkar (20th) finished in the top 20 of the race, which featured 266 runners.

The Eagles’ freshman squad placed fourth out of nine teams.

Abigail Clark (18th place) and Sydney Fox (23rd) were the top finishers for Trumbull.

Trumbull returns to action on Tuesday for its final FCIAC regular-season quad meet.

The undefeated Eagles will face Fairfield Ludlowe, New Canaan and Ridgefield in Ridgefield at 4 p.m.