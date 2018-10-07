Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Friday bowling

Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club’s Friday Bowling League season began on Oct. 5.

Team 7 (Joe Eramo, John Campbell, Tom Frazer, Mike Bartolotta), Team 12 (Chet Grygorcewicz, Mike Cazzolla, Hank Giannini, George Chiodo) and Team 17 (Mike Critter, Dennis Russell, Mike Demichele, Henry Giller) all started undefeated with 7 points and in first place.

The high individual scratch game of 257 was bowled by Mike Bartolotta, who also had the three-game scratch series of 673.

The high individual game with handicap was bowled by Henry Giller at 285.

Bob Fleming bowled the series with handicap of 741.