Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club bowling

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club’s Tuesday Bowling League met on Oct. 2 at the Nutmeg Lanes in Fairfield.

Team 7 (Ray Williams, Dick Stein, Ken Kanyuck, Ernie Santo) retained first place with 92 points and a lead of six points over Team 2 (Jerry Orsini, Bob Wolfe, Joe Alarcon, Chris Barrett.

The high scratch single game was bowled by Bob Gregory with a 243 game.

Angelo Cordone bowled the high three game scratch series of 649.

He also bowled the individual with handicap game of 277 and the series with handicap of 799.

Chris Barrett is the high individual match point leader with 22 points.

