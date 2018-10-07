Paredim Partners’ Royce at Trumbull donates new sound system to Trumbull schools

Paredim Partners LLC (Paredim) and The Royce at Trumbull recently supported the Trumbull Public School System, and specifically the Middlebrook Elementary School, which is home to many of the children living in the community.

They have been to be able to show this support by contributing the funds necessary to purchase the new audio visual and sound system equipment for the school to complete the much needed upgrade to the system in its gymnasium.

“We are hopeful that this new sound system will allow the school to deliver great musical and entertainment programs to the students and parents at Middlebrook for years to come.”