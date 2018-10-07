Trumbull Times

Paredim Partners’ Royce at Trumbull donates new sound system to Trumbull schools

By Julie Miller on October 7, 2018 in Lead News, Schools ·

Paredim Partners LLC (Paredim) and The Royce at Trumbull recently supported  the Trumbull Public School System, and specifically the Middlebrook Elementary School, which is home to many of the children living in the community.

They have been to be able to show this support by contributing the funds necessary to purchase the new audio visual and sound system equipment for the school to complete the much needed upgrade to the system in its gymnasium.

“We are hopeful that this new sound system will allow the school to deliver great musical and entertainment programs to the students and parents at Middlebrook for years to come.”

Related posts:

  1. Cub Scout Pack 468 seeks 1st-4th grade boys
  2. What's happening at Middlebrook School
  3. School Briefs
  4. School Briefs

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Campus News Next Post Tashua Knolls Senior Men's Club bowling
About author

Julie Miller


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress