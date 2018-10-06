Trumbull Times

Football: St. Joseph shuts out Ridgefield, 42-0

By Trumbull Times on October 6, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

David Summers threw for three touchdowns, and Jaden Shirden ran for three scores, when the St. Joseph football team went on the road and defeated Ridgefield 42-0 at Tiger Hollow on Friday.

Coach Joe Della Vecchia’s Cadets are now 4-1; Ridgefield is 2-3.

Shirden opened the scoring with a 2-yard run.

Summers connected with Will Diamantis for a pair of first quarters TD’s, from 21 and 35 yards out.

Luke Kirby booted one of his three PATs for a 20-0 lead.

Ace Luzietti caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Summers to give the Cadets a 26-0 lead at the half.

Shirden broke off a 59-yard TD run in the third period.

A two-point safety and Shirden’s 19-yard run completed the scoring.

