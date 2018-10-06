Football: Trumbull Eagles fall late to Norwalk Bears

Junior quarterback Kyle Gordon’s two-yard touchdown run capped off a 67-yard, seven-play drive when the Norwalk High football team scored with 47.9 seconds remaining for a 21-17 come-from-behind FCIAC Division 1 win over Trumbull at Norwalk’s Testa Field.
Taking over on their own 33 following a Trumbull punt, the Bears used the combined running of Gordon and Jakan Walker to cover the distance.
Walker ripped off runs of 34 and 16 yards, giving Norwalk a first down on Trumbull’s 21.
Five plays later, Gordon drove it home.
Trumbull had one last chance and managed two first downs behind the throwing arm of senior quarterback Colton Nicholas, who had scored both of the Eagles’ touchdowns the last coming on a six-yard run with 8:37 left in the fourth quarter.
Gordon also threw a touchdown pass of 30 yards to Andre Robinson.
Khailil Eason scored Norwalk’s other TD on a nine-yard run.
Joshua Goldman kicked a 29-yard field goal for Trumbull.
The loss left the Eagles with a 2-3 record while Norwalk is 3-2 as both teams head into their bye week.
“I’ll have to take a close look at the film to really break this game down,” said Trumbull coach Marce Petroccio. “But I can tell you right now we didn’t play well in just about every phase of the game. I’m not looking forward to a week off because now I have to think about this game for two weeks instead of one.”