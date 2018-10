St. Joseph improved to 9-0 in the FCIAC with a 25-18, 25-23, 25-13 girls volleyball win over Stamford High on Friday.

Katie Spangenberg (7 kills, 2 aces) and Elena Ball (16 kills, 2 blocks) led coach Jeff Babineau’s Cadets, who are 11-1 overall.

Leading Stamford (6-5, 2-6 FCIAC) were Elodhie Joassin (22 assists) and Crista Gerard (7 kills).