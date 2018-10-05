Trumbull Times

Flags to be half-staff for National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day

By HAN Network on October 5, 2018 in Latest News, News, Town Government ·

Governor Dannel P. Malloy today announced that he is directing U.S. and state flags in Connecticut to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Sunday, Oct. 7, in recognition of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day, an annual observance honoring the sacrifices of fallen firefighters throughout the country.

Accordingly, since no flag should fly higher than the U.S. flag, all other flags — including state, municipal, corporate, or otherwise — should also be lowered during this same duration of time.

Governor Malloy said, “The men and women who have joined fire departments throughout each of our communities put their lives on the line in their efforts to make our homes and our neighborhoods safe, and we thank each and every one of them for what they do in the name of public service. There are more than 26,000 firefighters in Connecticut — many of whom are career firefighters and many of whom volunteer — and they routinely perform life-saving missions that all too often require them to put their own safety in jeopardy. We pay tribute to the heroes who have given their lives protecting others – they embody the honor and integrity of their profession and we will never forget their service.”

Lt. Governor Nancy Wyman said, “Connecticut is grateful for the courage and bravery embodied by our firefighters every day.  While others may run away from danger, these brave men and women put their lives on the line to run toward it. So many have made the ultimate sacrifice, and today we reflect on the fallen and continue to pray for their families, friends, and those they left behind. They are true heroes, and we will never forget their sacrifice or the sacrifices of their families.”

Related posts:

  1. Senator Marilyn Moore to host state budget listening tour
  2. DMV expands license and ID services in Fairfield, New Haven counties
  3. Letter: Smith appointment on economics commission is questionable
  4. First selectman to make budget address on TCTV Wednesday night

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Sikorsky Credit Union members help students get ready for school Next Post Girls volleyball: FCIAC unbeaten St. Joseph tops Stamford
About author
HAN Network

HAN Network


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress