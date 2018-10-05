Trumbull Times

Sikorsky Credit Union members help students get ready for school

By HAN Network on October 5, 2018 in Business, Clubs & Organizations, News, Schools ·

Members who bank with Sikorsky Credit Union recently donated school supplies at several local branches, with items going directly to one of several local non-profits. Local branches collected for the McGivney Center in Bridgeport, Sterling House in Stratford, Trumbull YMCA, and two local chapters of the Boys and Girls Club. Branches in Milford, Shelton, Stratford and Trumbull participated.

Members gave generously, and the results were noteworthy. “The donation drive at our branch was very successful,” said Josie Ponce, the branch manager of the Credit Union’s Stationhouse Square branch. “Our members gave generously, and many families now have the supplies their children need to get their kids off to a good start this school year.”

Joe DeSabella, program director of the McGivney Center, was quite grateful. “We truly thank Sikorsky Credit Union for facilitating this generous donation of school supplies. This donation absolutely helps our families. Members who could not afford such supplies will now have these items for their use throughout the school year.”

Founded in 1948, Sikorsky Credit Union (www.sikorskycu.org) is open to everyone who lives, works or worships in Fairfield, New Haven and Hartford County with branches in Stratford, Shelton, Seymour, Milford, Trumbull, Danbury and Brookfield as well as easy and convenient online banking capabilities. Deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration, an agency of the U.S. Government.

Joe DeSabella, program director of McGinvey Center; Josie Ponce, branch manager of Stationhouse Square, Sikorsky Credit Union; and Sarah Motti, director of development, McGivney Center.

Joe DeSabella, program director of McGinvey Center; Josie Ponce, branch manager of Stationhouse Square, Sikorsky Credit Union; and Sarah Motti, director of development, McGivney Center.

Related posts:

  1. Spotlight listing of upcoming events
  2. Push for Entrepreneurship event to benefit Bridgeport schools
  3. Upcoming events at the Trumbull libraries
  4. Long Hill Garden Club offers $1,000 scholarship

Tags: ,

Previous Post DMV expands license and ID services in Fairfield, New Haven counties Next Post Flags to be half-staff for National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day
About author
HAN Network

HAN Network


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress