Sikorsky Credit Union members help students get ready for school

Members who bank with Sikorsky Credit Union recently donated school supplies at several local branches, with items going directly to one of several local non-profits. Local branches collected for the McGivney Center in Bridgeport, Sterling House in Stratford, Trumbull YMCA, and two local chapters of the Boys and Girls Club. Branches in Milford, Shelton, Stratford and Trumbull participated.

Members gave generously, and the results were noteworthy. “The donation drive at our branch was very successful,” said Josie Ponce, the branch manager of the Credit Union’s Stationhouse Square branch. “Our members gave generously, and many families now have the supplies their children need to get their kids off to a good start this school year.”

Joe DeSabella, program director of the McGivney Center, was quite grateful. “We truly thank Sikorsky Credit Union for facilitating this generous donation of school supplies. This donation absolutely helps our families. Members who could not afford such supplies will now have these items for their use throughout the school year.”

