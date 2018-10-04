Trumbull Times

Trumbull Community Television schedule — Oct. 4-10, 2018

By Julie Miller on October 4, 2018 in Community, Lead News ·

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier Vantage channel 6019, and online anytime at trumbullps.tv. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are also available online at trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday, Oct. 4-Oct. 10, 2018

12 a.m. — Govt: Planning and Zoning Sept. 20 meeting

3:30 a.m. — Govt: Senior Commission Sept. 21 meeting

5 a.m. — Govt: Water Pollution Control Authority Sept. 26 meeting

5:29 a.m. — Health CareeRx Academy

5:45 a.m. — Girls Varsity Volleyball: Trumbull High vs. Brien McMahon High

6:45 a.m. — Wilton Cross Country Invitational Highlights

7 a.m. — Joy Ike

8:20 a.m. — Health CareeRx Academy

8:40 a.m. — Girls Varsity Volleyball: Trumbull High vs. Brien McMahon High

9:40 a.m. — Wilton Cross Country Invitational Highlights

10 a.m. — Joy Ike

11:20 a.m. — Health CareeRx Academy

11:40 a.m. — Wilton Cross Country Invitational Highlights

12 p.m. — Govt: Planning and Zoning Sept. 27 meeting

2 p.m. — Govt: Town Council Oct. 1 meeting

4 p.m. — Govt: Inland Wetland and Watercourse Commission Oct. 2 meeting

6 p.m. — Govt: Economic and Community Development Commission Oct. 2 meeting

8 p.m. — Govt: Community Facilities Building Committee Oct. 3 meeting

10 p.m. — Govt: Zoning Board of Appeals Oct. 3 meeting

Related posts:

  1. Trumbull Community Television schedule — July 26-Aug. 1, 2018
  2. Trumbull Community Television schedule — Aug. 23-29, 2018
  3. Trumbull Community Television — September 7-13, 2017
  4. Trumbull Community Television schedule — Aug. 30-Sept. 5, 2018

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Crafting art at the Aldrich: Local artist to weave on-site at museum Next Post Collection of school supplies at Trumbull Library
About author

Julie Miller


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress