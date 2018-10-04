Trumbull Community Television schedule — Oct. 4-10, 2018

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier Vantage channel 6019, and online anytime at trumbullps.tv. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are also available online at trumbullps.tv.
Thursday-Wednesday, Oct. 4-Oct. 10, 2018
12 a.m. — Govt: Planning and Zoning Sept. 20 meeting
3:30 a.m. — Govt: Senior Commission Sept. 21 meeting
5 a.m. — Govt: Water Pollution Control Authority Sept. 26 meeting
5:29 a.m. — Health CareeRx Academy
5:45 a.m. — Girls Varsity Volleyball: Trumbull High vs. Brien McMahon High
6:45 a.m. — Wilton Cross Country Invitational Highlights
7 a.m. — Joy Ike
8:20 a.m. — Health CareeRx Academy
8:40 a.m. — Girls Varsity Volleyball: Trumbull High vs. Brien McMahon High
9:40 a.m. — Wilton Cross Country Invitational Highlights
10 a.m. — Joy Ike
11:20 a.m. — Health CareeRx Academy
11:40 a.m. — Wilton Cross Country Invitational Highlights
12 p.m. — Govt: Planning and Zoning Sept. 27 meeting
2 p.m. — Govt: Town Council Oct. 1 meeting
4 p.m. — Govt: Inland Wetland and Watercourse Commission Oct. 2 meeting
6 p.m. — Govt: Economic and Community Development Commission Oct. 2 meeting
8 p.m. — Govt: Community Facilities Building Committee Oct. 3 meeting
10 p.m. — Govt: Zoning Board of Appeals Oct. 3 meeting