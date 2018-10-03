On Exhibit: Opening and upcoming

OPENING

Bruce Museum Outdoor Arts Festival, Oct. 6-7, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Bruce Museum, One Museum Dr., Greenwich. Info: brucemuseum.org.

History Is…, Oct. 6 through Sept. 7, 2019, Greenwich Historical Society, 47 Strickland Road, Cos Cob. The newly reimagined Greenwich Historical Society Museum and campus connects visitors to the town’s past and American Impressionist Art Colony. Info:greenwichhistory.org.

Threading the Needle: From Field to Fabric, Oct. 6-24, Keeler Tavern Museum, 132 Main St., Ridgefield. Info: keelertavernmuseum.org.

All Over the Place, Oct. 6-30, Gilded Lily Gallery, 101 River St., Milford. The exhibit features works by Milford artist Wes Swanson. Info: gildedlilygallery.com.

ART CENTERS

Ridgefield Guild of Artists, 34 Halpin Ln., Ridgefield. Regular gallery hours are Wednesday – Sunday, 12-4 p.m. Info: www.rgoa.org or call 203-438-8863.

Carriage Barn Arts Center, home to New Canaan Society for the Arts, on grounds of former estate, now named Waveny Park, 681 South Ave.; hours: Wed.-Sat. 10-3 and Sundays 1-5 p.m.; carriagebarn.org, 203-972-1895.

The Loft Artists Then and Now: 40 Years of Art, through Oct. 28, Stamford Museum & Nature Center, 39 Scofieldtown Rd., Stamford. Info: loftartists.org. The Black Light Experience, through Oct. 28.

Richter 40th Annual Juried Art Show, Oct. 13, 2-5 p.m., Richter Association for the Arts, 100 Aunt Hack Rd., Danbury. Info: richterarts.org.

Darien Arts Center, 2 Renshaw Rd., behind Town Hall in Darien. Info: darienarts.org or call 203-655-8683.

Rowayton Arts Center, 145 Rowayton Ave., Norwalk. Gallery hours are Tuesday – Saturday, 11-5 p.m. Info: rowaytonarts.org.

The Sublime Wavelength George Chaplin: Paintings and Pastels, Oct. 14 through Nov. 10, Silvermine Galleries, 1037 Silvermine Rd., New Canaan. Info: silvermineart.org.

Milford Center for the Arts, 40 Railroad Ave., Milford. Milford Arts Council at 203-878-6647, milfordarts.org; Tues.-Fri., noon-5 p.m., special Sat. hours, noon-2 p.m.

Fall Open Studios Art Tour, Oct. 13, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Weston Town Hall, 56 Norfield Rd., Weston. Tour the studios of Weston artists including: Jeff Tallman, Charles Douthat, Alison Wachstein, Rosalin Shaffer, Bruce Ando, Liz Ward and John Lawless. Tickets $15. Info: westonarts.org

MUSEUMS

* The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum, open Sun., Mon., Wed., Thurs., and Fri., 12-5; and Sat., 10-5; $10/adults and $5/srs.; free adm. for full-time teachers and students in grades K-12, and for active-service military families; free adm. third Saturdays; 258 Main St., Ridgefield, 203-438-4519, aldrichart.org. Contemporary Social Series will be highlighting Connecticut’s local food and spirits scene. Contemporary Socials, Nov. 2. The Domestic Plane: New Perspectives on Tabletop Art Objects, through Jan. 13, 2019. It is a meta-group exhibition in five chapters — organized by five curators, including more than seventy artists — that will feature tabletop art objects from the twentieth and twenty-first centuries. The experience could be likened to theatre, as viewers encounter objects that interact with each other, their audience, their setting, forging relationships to be examined and meanings to be discovered in their adventurous methods of display. The chapters include Objects Like Us, Kitchen Arrangement, On Edge, ALMOST EVERYTHING ON THE TABLE and Handheld. Helena Hernmarck: Weaving in Progress, Oct. 14, Jan. 13.

*The Bruce Museum, One Museum Drive, Greenwich; brucemuseum.org or 203-869-0376: $7/adults, $6/students and seniors, free/under 5, free adm. for all on Tuesdays; every Tues., 1:30 p.m., and Fri., 12:30 p.m., Docent-led Exhibition Tour; Marine Tank Animal Feeding, every Tues. and Fri., 2:30-2:45 p.m. Wild Bees: Photographs by Paula Sharp and Ross Eatman, through Nov. 11. Info: email [email protected] A Continuous Thread: Navajo Weaving Tradition, through Nov. 25. ReTooled: Highlights from the Hechinger Collection, through Dec. 30. Bruce Museum Outdoor Arts Festival, Oct. 6-7, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Techniques for Science Illustration with James Gurney, Oct. 8, 6 p.m. How I Paint Dinosaurs: Art, Science, and Imagination, Oct. 9, 6:30 p.m.

* The Discovery Museum, 4450 Park Ave., Bridgeport; discouverymuseum.org or 203-372-3521; Tues.-Sun., 10-5; open Mon. for summer, most school holidays, plus school and homeschool groups with a reservation; museum and planetarium, $10 adults, $8 children, seniors, students, free under 2; Challenger Learning Center, simulated space missions for groups 15-30, res. required (schools, scouts, corporate team building, birthday parties); scout science badge classes; exhibits and daily Planetarium shows; weekend workshops. Summer STEM programs; reg. still open. Origami Interpretations, through November.

*Liberia, 1931-33: The Collections of Alfred J. Tulk, through Dec. 14, Fairfield Museum and History Center, 370 Beach Rd., behind the old Town Hall; open daily, 10-4; research library open Tues.-Fri.,10-4; adults, $5, students w/ ID, $3, children 5 and under, free; info., fairfieldhistory.org or 203-259-1598.

#UNLOAD: Guns in the Hands of Artists, through Oct. 13, Fairfield University Art Museum, 200 Barlow Rd., Fairfield. Mizusashi: Japanese Water Jars from the Carol and Jeffrey Horvitz Collection, through Dec. 14. Info: fairfield.edu/museum.

Housatonic Museum of Art, 900 Lafayette Blvd., Bridgeport, www2.housatonic.edu/artmuseum, 203-332-5052.

*Stepping Stones Museum for Children, 303 West Ave., Norwalk; open Tues.-Sun., 10-5; $15/person (under 1, free), seniors (over 62), $10; steppingstonesmuseum.org or 203-899-0606: Energy Lab; Tot Town; Healthyville, learn about your body and how to keep it healthy; Build It!, learning about architectural design and construction; art studio and science lab; ColorCoaster; Light Gallery; My Sky, created by the Boston Children’s Museum and Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory; café and gift shop. Express Yourself, focusing on social-emotional learning. New Mega Making exhibit. Sustainable Living Expo, Oct. 13, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The KLUTZ® Amazingly Immature exhibit opens Sept. 29. Frankenstein, Oct. 26, celebrate the 200th anniversary of the publishing of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein. Monster Mash, Oct. 27 from 4-8 p.m. Make Your Own Fun Days on Oct. 30-31.

* EverWonder Children’s Museum, 31 Pecks Lane, Newtown; open Tues.-Sat., 10-5, and Sun., 11-5, everwondermuseum.org: hands-on exhibits and demonstrations; adm. $7 for ages one and older. Story Lab for Young Explorers Tues. and Thurs., 10:30-11 a.m. New Art Lab projects, Straw Logic Puzzles and Life Cycle Crowns.

* Danbury Railway Museum, 120 White St., Danbury; 203-778-8337; danburyrail.org: adm. $6 per person, age 3 and up; Train Rides $3 extra (weekends April-Nov.); call for special events adm. rates; winter hours: Wed.-Sat., 10-4, Sun., 12-4; (summer hours: Mon.-Sat., 10-4, Sun., 12-5); tour vintage equipment such as 1907 steam engine, 1910 Railway Post Office car, 1973 caboose, 1953 Rail Diesel Car; vintage diesels on display. Museum’s Pennsylvania Railroad circa-1910 Railway Post Office (RPO) car fully-restored. Pumpkin Patch Train at the Danbury Railway Museum, weekends of Oct. 13-14, 20-21 and 27-28.

*Katonah Museum of Art, open Tues.-Sat., 10-5, Sun. 12-5; adm. $10; srs. (60+) and students, $5; under 12/free; Rte. 22/134 Jay St., Katonah, N.Y., 914-232-9555, katonahmuseum.org.

Barnum Museum, 820 Main Street, Bridgeport; 203-331-1104 x100 or visit barnum-museum.org: Recovery in Action, Thur.-Fri., 11-3, free adm., enter through double doors at rear of historic building.

Yale Center for British Art, 1080 Chapel St., New Haven; Tues.-Sat., 10-5, Sun., 12-5, britishart.yale.edu or 203-432-2800 or britishart.yale.edu.

Yale Peabody Museum of Natural History, new David Friend Hall, gem and mineral gallery; open Tues.-Sat., 10-5, Sun., 12-5; adults $13, seniors. $9, children 3-18, $6; 170 Whitney Ave., New Haven; peabody.yale.edu or 203-432-5050.

Yale Art Gallery, 1111 Chapel St., New Haven; free adm., Tues.-Fri., 10-5, Sat.-Sun., 11-5; artgallery.yale.edu or 203-432-0600.

The Glass House, 199 Elm St., New Canaan, open for tours Thurs., Fri., Sat., Sun., and Mon., $25 one hour, $50 two hours weekdays, $60 weekends. Tickets and info: theglasshouse.org, 866-811-4111.

Hammond Museum, 28 Deveau Rd., North Salem, N.Y., hammondmuseum.org, 914-669-5033; hours: Wed.-Sat., 12-4 p.m.

Neuberger Museum of Art, 735 Anderson Hill Rd., Purchase, N.Y. (Westchester); 914-251-6100; neuberger.org; hours: Tues., Thurs.-Sun., noon-5 p.m., Wed., noon-8 p.m. (Closed Mon. and Labor Day, Christmas and MLK Day to Memorial Day). Adm. $5, general public, $3 seniors 62+, $3 students, children 12/under free; group tours by appointment only on Tues.-Fri., 10-noon; guided tours.

LIBRARIES

Judy Noel exhibit, Oct. 9 through Nov. 16, Darien Library, 1441 Post Rd., Darien. Info: darienlibrary.org.

John Harris & William McCarthy: Water Air Earth, Oct. 10 through Nov. 8, Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Opening reception Oct. 26, 6-7:30 p.m. Info: wiltonlibrary.org.

Spatial Relations, through Nov. 11, New Canaan Library, 151 Main St., New Canaan. It will feature works by Susan Cutler Tremaine. Info: newcanaanlibrary.org.

Mark Twain Library Annual Art Exhibition & Sale, Dec. 1-9, Mark Twain Library, 439 Redding Rd., Redding. The exhibit will display works by more than 120 artists and all art will be available for purchase. Info: marktwainlibrary.org

HISTORICAL

Westport Historical Society, 25 Avery Pl. Westport. Info: westporthistory.org. The History of Westport in 100 Objects, through April 2019, a year-long exhibit showcasing the history of the town over a few hundred years from first settlement to the present.

The New Canaan Historical Society, 13 Oenoke Ridge, New Canaan.Open Tues-Friday 9:30-4:30, Sat. 9:30-12:30. Info: nchistory.org. Pedro E. Guerrero: The Photographer of Mid-Century New Canaan, through Dec. 9. The exhibition includes 53 of Guerrero’s black and white photos, with a second gallery devoted to the life of Guerrero. Events include a lecture on Sept. 30 at 3 pm by architectural historian Dr. Emily Bills of Woodbury University and Guerrero’s widow, Dixie Guerrero; showings of the PBS American Masters documentary on Guerrero on Oct. 11 at 11 a.m., 1 pm, 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Alan Goldberg AIA will speak at a Wine & Cheese Reception at 6 p.m. Memories & Margaritas: A Dinner Discussion with the Guerrero Family on Nov.4 at 5 p.m. New Canaan Rendered: Architectural Sketches by Mark Markiewicz on exhibit at the Gores Pavilion in Irwin Park, Friday-Sunday, 11 am -3 pm, through Nov. 2. Hours vary, please call to confirm.

The Artist’s View: Traveling the Merritt Parkway, Oct. 17 through Dec. 6, Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum, 295 West Ave., Norwalk, lockwoodmathewsmansion.org, 203-838-9799. Museum open Wed. through Sun. from early April to early January, noon-4 p.m. Tours Wed.-Sun., at noon, 1, 2, 3 p.m. Adm. adults $10 (45 min.), $20 (90 min.); seniors (62+) $8 (45 min.), $18 (90 min.); students (8-18) $6 (45 min.), $16 (90 min.); free for under 8 and members. Ghosts from the Civil War, Oct. 19, 5:20 p.m.

*Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road, (Rt 7), 203-762-7257: New permanent exhibit “Connecticut’s History, Wilton’s Story what do jazz great Dave Brubeck, Raggedy Ann, blues musician Lead Belly, Impressionist J. Alden Weir and soccer Olympian Kristine Lilly have in common? Through artifacts and objects, learn about their Wilton roots and connections, and how the town evolved from Colonial times to the present. Period rooms in the 1740 Betts House and 1774 Fitch House; c 1860 Abbott Barn’s tool collection; toy collection. Currently showing: History Is Here! Recent Acquisitions 2012-2017 now through Oct 6, and A Century of Style: Women’s Fashions 1860 – 1960, through Oct 6. Colonial Herb Garden. Betts Store Museum Shop with American-made home accessories, books, toys, puzzles and more. Tues – Sat, 10-4.

*Keeler Tavern Museum, 132 Main St., Ridgefield; 203-438-5485 or keelertavernmuseum.org; open 1-4 p.m., Sat., Sun., & Wed., last tour at 3:30; museum closed in January; 31; $8/adults, $5/srs., youth under 18 and students w/ID; 300 years of Ridgefield history. At Home with the Gilberts. Threading the Needle: From Field to Fabric, Oct. 6-24. As part of #HandsOnHistory Month, KTM&HC will host free, family-friendly workshops and talks on Sundays, Oct. 7, 14, and 21, from 1-4 p.m., topics to be announced. Annual Scarecrow Contest, submissions due Oct. 17. Headwraps of African Women in America, Oct. 7, 1:30 p.m.

Norwalk Historical Society Museum, 141 East Ave., Norwalk, norwalkhistoricalsociety.org, 203-846-0525. Wed.-Sat., noon-4 p.m.; adm $5 adults, $3 seniors and students (ages 6-22), 5/under free. Exhibits: New Deal, New Day: WPA Artists at Work and Play and Destination Norwalk: African-American Migration from South, 1940-1970. Preserving and Observing: Two Centuries of Norwalk Art Exhibit at Mill Hill Historic Park, 2 East Wall St., Norwalk. A Haunting at Mill Hill, Oct. 12-13 and Oct. 19-20, Mill Hill, 2 East Wall St., Norwalk. Tickets $20. Info: MillHillHaunt.com.

*About Time: The Masterwork of Margaret Brassler Kane (1909-2006), Oct. 19 through Feb. 3, Darien Historical Society, 45 Old Kings Highway North; 203-655-9233 or darienhistorical.org: Tues.-Thur., noon to 5, and Sun., noon to 3. Tickets exhibit non-members $5, lectures $5 for members, $20 non-members.

Greenwich Historical Society, Bush-Holley Historic Site, 39 Strickland Rd., Cos Cob; open Wed.-Sun., 12-4 (docent led tours at 1, 2 and 3); 203-869-6899, ext. 10 or www.greenwichhistory.org; adm. to gallery, visitor ctr. & house museum, $10/adults, $8/srs. and students, members and under 6 free ; group tours at $7/person avail. on public and non-public days; library and archives open Wed., 10-4 and by appt., adm. offices open Mon.-Fri., 9-5; gallery hours Wed.-Sun., 12-4.

* Weir Farm National Historic Site, 735 Nod Hill Rd., Wilton, 203-834-1896 or www.nps.gov/wefa: grounds open daily dawn to dusk; art programs, Junior Ranger activities, visitor center, museum store, historic house and studios; open Wed.-Sun. 10-4 (through Oct. 31); Weir House Tours, offered Wed.-Sun. at 11 a.m., 1, 2, and 3 p.m. (through Oct. 31), reg. required; group tours and field trips offered, reg. required.

Danbury Museum & Historical Society, 43 Main St., Danbury; Wed.-Fri., 9-4 Sat., 10-4, guided tours on Sat. only; research visits by appt. only; 203-743-5200 or danburymuseum.org.

Ridgefield Historical Society, 4 Sunset Lane, in 275-year-old David Scott House, ridgefieldhistoricalsociety.org, 203-438-5821, hours: Tues., Wed., Thurs., 1-5 p.m.

* John Jay Homestead State Historic Site, Rte. 22, Katonah, N.Y.; 914-232-5651 or www.johnjayhomestead.org: guided tours offered Tues.-Sat., 10-4; Sun., 11-4; $7/adults, $5/srs., students, free up to age 12.

Historic Hudson Valley’s National Historic Landmarks, Washington Irving’s Sunnyside and Phillipsburg Manor open for public tours; Kykuit, home to four generations of Rockefellers, open; Union Church of Pocantico Hills open; and Van Cortlandt Manor open; tour deals, times, ticket info: hudsonvalley.org/historic sites.

NATURE/SCIENCE

*The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk, 10 North Water St., Norwalk; 203-852-0700 or maritimeaquarium.org; open daily, 10-5 (closed Thanksgiving and Christmas); sharks, seals, river otters, sea turtles, jellies and more than 100 other species; Marine Lab, Ocean Playspace for toddlers, seal feedings at 11:45 a.m. and 1:45 and 3:45 p.m. daily. Fish Tales for preschoolers, Fri., 10:15-11 a.m. One exhibit and daytime IMAX included with paid aquarium adm: $22.95 for adults; $20.95 for youths (13-17) and seniors (65+); and $15.95 for children (3-12); free for kids under 3 and members. Reservations: maritimeaquarium.org. Just Add Water exhibit features animals from the desert and rainforest. Sea Turtle Nursery exhibit.

* Stamford Museum & Nature Center, 39 Scofieldtown Rd., Mon.-Sat., holidays, 9-5, Sun., 11-5; non-res. adults $10, srs. $8, students (18+ w/ID) $6, children 4-17, $5, age 3 and younger, free; 203-977-6521 or stamfordmuseum.org. Exquisite Miniatures By Wes And Rachelle Siegrist, through Jan. 1, 2019

* Darien Nature Center, 120 Brookside Rd.; free adm. Mon.-Thur., 9-4; Fri.-Sat., 9-1; 203-655-7459: ongoing exhibits.

* New Pond Farm Education Center, 101 Marchant Rd., West Redding; info: 203-938-2117 or [email protected].

* Bartlett Arboretum & Gardens, 151 Brookdale Rd., Stamford; Mon.-Fri., 9-5, Sat., 10-5; info., 203-322-6971 or bartlettarboretum.org.

* Earthplace, The Nature Discovery Center, 10 Woodside Lane, Westport; open Mon.-Sat., 9-5, Sun., 1-4 (closed major holidays); adm. $7/adults, $5/ages 1-12 & srs.; free adm. to trails and property, daily 7 a.m.-dusk; interactive nature museum, live wildlife, family program on Sat.; 203-227-7253; earthplace.org.

* Audubon Greenwich, 613 Riversville Rd.; adm. $5/adults, $3/children, srs.; greenwich.audubon.org or 203-869-5272: Kiernan Hall Nature Arts Gallery, in the Kimberlin Nature Education Center, open daily, 10-5; trails and grounds open daily sunrise to sunset (occasionally closed until 9 a.m., Sept. into Jan. for land management); Oppenheimer Gallery: Masterpieces of Botanical Art and Audubon’s Birds of Prey.

* New Canaan Nature Center, 144 Oenoke Ridge (Rte. 124); 203-966-9577 (for New York Botanical Garden program reg., call 1-800-322-6924): Saturday Videos, family program every Sat. at 2; Saturday Live Animal Demonstrations, every Sat. at 3. Center open Mon.-Sat., 9-4, Sun., 9-1; grounds open dawn to dusk daily.

* Connecticut Audubon Society Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield; adm. $2/adults, $1/children; 203-259-6305 x109 or ctaudubon.org: 155-acre wildlife sanctuary, 7 miles of trails through woodlands, streams, meadows, marshes, ponds, open daily dawn to dusk; Birds of Prey compound; nature center w/exhibits and Nature Store, open Mon.-Sat., 10-3.

Kellogg Environmental Center, 500 Hawthorne Avenue, Derby; open Tues.-Sat., 9-4:30 p.m. at no charge. Info: ct.gov/deep/kellogg

Peabody Museum of Natural History at Yale University, Mon.-Sat., 10-5, Sun., 12-5; adm. $9, $8/srs., $5/children 3-18; 170 Whitney Ave., New Haven; info., 203-432-5050 or peabody.yale.edu.

GALLERIES, ETC.

Ridgefield Art on Main, Oct. 11 through Nov. 9, Farmer’s Insurance, 448 Main St., Ridgefield. Opening reception, Oct. 11, 5:30-7 p.m. Info: [email protected].

Sustenance, through January 2019, Sarah’s Wine Bar, 20 West Ln., Ridgefield. Paintings by Bascove will be on display and available for sale. A portion of the sale will be donated to Keeler Tavern Museum.

A Retrospective, Oct. 3 through Nov. 4, Art/Place Gallery, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. The exhibit features paintings, handmade paper constructions and prints by Phyllis Peckar Clamage. Info: artplacegallery.org.

Meditative Oceans, through Oct. 31, Geary Gallery, 576 Boston Post Road, Darien. featuring the paintings of Massachusetts artist, Rosemary Banfield. Info: gearygallery.com.

Baron Wolman, Nov. 2 -18, C. Parker Gallery, 409 Greenwich Ave., Greenwich. The exhibit features photos by Baron Wolman, chief photographer for Rolling Stone Magazine. Info: cparkergallery.com.

Artistic Visions, through Nov. 13, Kershner Gallery, Fairfield Public Library, 1080 Old Post Rd., Fairfield. Features the paintings of Viorica Ghetu-Vuono and Erin Nazzaro.

A Slice of Moment exhibit through Oct. 7, Isabella Garrucho Fine Art, 40 West Putnam Ave., Greenwich. It features photos of artwork and sculptures by Won Lee. Info: igifineart.com.

The Real Unreal: Realism Now, through Oct. 14, Gallery of the Visual and Performing Arts Center, 43 Lake Ave., Danbury. Free. Info: wcsu.edu/svpa/events/

Newton Roux Gallery, through Oct. 25, 14 Elm Street, 2nd Floor in Bedford Square, Westport. Info: newtonroux.com.

Flinn Gallery, Greenwich Library, 101 West Putnam Ave., Greenwich. Info: email [email protected]

Art Place Gallery, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Info: artplacegallery.org.

Center for Contemporary Printmaking, Mathews Park, 295 West Ave., Norwalk. E Pluribus Unum: From Many, One through Nov. 25. MONOTHON 2018 Print Week, Oct. 14-20.

Monothon Auction and Party, Nov. 17, 5:30-8 p.m. Info: contemprints.org.

Schelfhaudt Gallery, University of Bridgeport, Shintaro Akatsu School of Design, Arnold Bernhard Center, 84 Iranistan Avenue, Bridgeport. Info: schelfhaudtgallery.com or call 203-578-4034. Gallery hours Mon.-Friday, 11- 4, and Sat., 12-4.

Franklin Street Works Exhibition, Franklin Street Works, Franklin St., Stamford. Info: call 203-595-5211.

Cultural Alliance of Western Connecticut, Accessible Art Series at various locations; info., artswesternct.org or 203-798-0760.