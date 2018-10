On Stage: Opening and ongoing

OPENING

Evita, Oct. 4 through Nov. 11, ACT of Connecticut, 36 Old Quarry Rd., Ridgefield. Evita tells the passionate and unforgettable life story of Eva Perón, who used her beauty and charisma to escape the slums of Argentina to become the country’s First Lady by the age of 27. Adored by her people as a champion of the poor, she was one of the most powerful women in the world — until her vast ambition and fragile health made her one of the most tragic. Tickets: $53-$84. Info: www.actofct.org.

Blithe Spirit, Oct. 5-20, Center Stage Theatre, 54 Grove Street, Shelton. Tickets $15-$30. Info: centerstageshelton.org.

THIS WEEKEND

Fancifool, Oct. 5, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Theater Barn, 37 Halpin Ln., Ridgefield. Performed as part of the Michael Chekhov Festival. Tickets $25. Info: ChekhovFestival.com.

The Captives, Oct. 6, 2 p.m., Ridgefield Theater Barn, 37 Halpin Ln., Ridgefield. Performed as part of the Michael Chekhov Festival. Tickets $25. Info: ChekhovFestival.com.

FTC Comedy Presents: Lynne Koplitz, Oct. 6, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $29. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Intimacy Effect, Oct. 6, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Theater Barn, 37 Halpin Ln., Ridgefield. Performed as part of the Michael Chekhov Festival. Tickets $25. Info: ChekhovFestival.com.

Comedian Paula Poundstone, Oct. 6, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $45-$55. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

CONTINUING

The Foreigner, through Oct. 7, Dressing Room Theatre, 1349 Newfield Ave., Stamford. Charlie, shy and seeking solitude, is on vacation at a Georgia bed and breakfast: he pretends he is a foreigner, understanding no English. However, he soon witnesses bizarre schemes by people (including some Klan members) who think he can’t understand a word they say. Tickets $35. Info: curtaincallinc.com.

All My Sons, through Oct. 13, 8 p.m., TheatreWorks New Milford, 5 Brookside Ave., New Milford. The play is an exploration of dark truths and cruel ironies, places us on a serene street where the destinies of several families intertwine in the wake of wartime, caught up in the struggle between personal responsibility and duty to their country. Tickets $25. Info: theatreworks.us.

Man of La Mancha, through Oct. 14, Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, Westport. Tickets $30. Info: westportplayhouse.org.

The Underpants, through Oct. 13, Sherman Playhouse, 5 Route 39, Sherman. A conservative couple’s existence is shattered when Louise’s bloomers fall down in public. Tickets $24. Info: shermanplayers.org.

Mamma Mia, through Oct. 20, Kweskin Theatre, 1349 Newfield Ave., Stamford. Tickets $35. Info: curtaincallinc.com.

ADVANCE

Beat Bugs: A Musical Adventure, Oct. 12-28, Milford Arts Council Theatre, 40 Railroad Ave., Milford. Pantochino Productions will be putting on the musical based on the Netflix series Beat Bugs. Tickets $25. Info: pantochino.com.

Tracy Morgan, Oct. 12, 8 p.m., Stamford Palace, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $31.50-$65. Info: palacestamford.org.

Comedian Kathleen Madigan, Oct. 13, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Comedian Brian Regan, Oct. 18, 7:30 p.m., Stamford Palace, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $45-$65. Info: palacestamford.org.

Comedian Gilbert Gottfried, Oct. 21, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $37.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

FRIENDS! The Musical Parody, Oct. 24, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. The hilarious new musical that lovingly lampoons TV’s “Friends” and celebrates the wacky misadventures of your favorite group of 20-something pals as they navigate the pitfalls of work, life, and love in 1990s Manhattan. Tickets $39.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Beaux Stratagem, Oct. 26 through Nov. 10, Powerhouse Performing Arts Center, Waveny Park, New Canaan. It’s the tale of two penniless playboys who flee their creditors to roam the countryside seeking to marry rich and, if possible, beautiful women. Tickets $25. Info: tpnc.org.

I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change, Oct. 26 through Nov. 10, Wilton Playshop, 15 Lovers Ln., Wilton. This celebration of the mating game takes on the truths and myths behind that contemporary conundrum known as the relationship. Tickets: $30-$35. Info: wiltonplayshop.org