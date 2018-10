The Trumbull Senior Center, 23 Priscilla Place, is holding a Veteran’s Group beginning Friday, Oct. 12 at 9 a.m. All Veterans are welcome to join; any gender, any era, branch of service, or type of discharge.

Join Christopher Dean, MSW student, every second Friday of the month for discussion and support. Membership is not required. To RSVP, call 203-452-5199.